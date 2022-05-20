      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Instrument Songs

Dennis Foley
May 20, 2022 @ 1:25pm

5. Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell – Dueling Banjos

4. The Who – Squeeze Box

3. The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

2. AC/DC – Hells Bells

1. T. Rex – Bang a Gong (Get It On)

Honorable Mentions

Babylon AD – Bang Go The Bells

Billy Joel – Piano Man

Bread – Guitar Man

Bruce Hornsby and the Range – Mandolin Rain

The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man

Cheap Trick – Mandocello

Dwight Yoakam – Guitars, Cadillacs

John Denver – This Old Guitar

John Mellencamp – Play Guitar

Johnny Cash – Daddy Sang Bass

Johnny Winter – Johnny Guitar

Neil Young – This Old Guitar

Pearl Jam – Johnny Guitar

Rascal Flatts – Banjo

Slayer – Piano Wire

Steve Earle – Guitar Town

Taylor Swift – Teardrops on My Guitar

Todd Rundgren – Bang The Drum All Day

Van Halen – Little Guitars

