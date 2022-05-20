Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: Instrument Songs
Dennis Foley
May 20, 2022 @ 1:25pm
5. Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell – Dueling Banjos
4. The Who – Squeeze Box
3. The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
2. AC/DC – Hells Bells
1. T. Rex – Bang a Gong (Get It On)
Honorable Mentions
Babylon AD – Bang Go The Bells
Billy Joel – Piano Man
Bread – Guitar Man
Bruce Hornsby and the Range – Mandolin Rain
The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man
Cheap Trick – Mandocello
Dwight Yoakam – Guitars, Cadillacs
John Denver – This Old Guitar
John Mellencamp – Play Guitar
Johnny Cash – Daddy Sang Bass
Johnny Winter – Johnny Guitar
Neil Young – This Old Guitar
Pearl Jam – Johnny Guitar
Rascal Flatts – Banjo
Slayer – Piano Wire
Steve Earle – Guitar Town
Taylor Swift – Teardrops on My Guitar
Todd Rundgren – Bang The Drum All Day
Van Halen – Little Guitars
