Friday Five
Friday Five: Life Songs
Dennis Foley
May 13, 2022 @ 1:32pm
5. Billy Joel – My Life
4. Dire Straits – Walk Of Life
3. Tom Cochrane – Life Is A Highway
2. Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good
1. Eagles – Life in the Fast Lane
Honorable Mentions
The Beatles – A Day in the Life
The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life
The Beatles – In My Life
Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes – (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life
Bobby Bare – Dropkick Me, Jesus (through the Goalposts of Life)
Bon Jovi – It’s My Life
David Bowie – Life On Mars?
Dream Academy – Life In A Northern Town
Eddie Rabbitt – Drivin’ My Life Away
Elton John – Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Evanescence – Bring Me To Life
Foo Fighters – All My Life
George Harrison – What is Life
Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life
Pink Floyd – Coming Back to Life
Queen – Love of My Life
Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life
Sixx AM – Life Is Beautiful
Skid Row – 18 And Life
Stevie Ray Vaughan – Life By The Drop
Stevie Wonder – For Once in My Life
Stevie Wonder – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Switchfoot – This Is Your Life
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime
Third Eye Blind – Semi-Charmed Life
