Friday Five: Life Songs

Dennis Foley
May 13, 2022 @ 1:32pm

5. Billy Joel – My Life

4. Dire Straits – Walk Of Life

3. Tom Cochrane – Life Is A Highway

2. Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good

1. Eagles – Life in the Fast Lane

Honorable Mentions

The Beatles – A Day in the Life

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

The Beatles – In My Life

Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes – (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life

Bobby Bare – Dropkick Me, Jesus (through the Goalposts of Life)

Bon Jovi – It’s My Life

David Bowie – Life On Mars?

Dream Academy – Life In A Northern Town

Eddie Rabbitt – Drivin’ My Life Away

Elton John – Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Evanescence – Bring Me To Life

Foo Fighters – All My Life

George Harrison – What is Life

Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Iggy Pop – Lust For Life

Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life

Pink Floyd – Coming Back to Life

Queen – Love of My Life

Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life

Sixx AM – Life Is Beautiful

Skid Row – 18 And Life

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Life By The Drop

Stevie Wonder – For Once in My Life

Stevie Wonder – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

Switchfoot – This Is Your Life

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime

Third Eye Blind – Semi-Charmed Life

