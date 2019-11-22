      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Life songs

Dennis Foley
Nov 22, 2019 @ 2:28pm

Hunter Biden is welcoming a new life into his life after a paternity test in Arkansas confirmed he was the father.

So here are the best songs with life in the title.

The rankings are determined by David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp & Robbins | November 22, 2019

5. Dire Straits — Walk of Life

4. Tom Cochrane — Life Is A Highway

3. Green Day — Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

2. Joe Walsh — Life’s Been Good

1. Eagles — Life in the Fast Lane

Honorable Mentions

Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes — The Time Of My Life

Billy Joel — My Life

Bon Jovi — It’s My Life

George Harrison — What Is Life

Queen — Love of my Life

Skid Row — 18 And Life

Stevie Ray Vaughn — Life by the Drop

The Beatles — A Day In The Life

Frank Sinatra — That’s Life

No Doubt — It’s My Life

The Fray — How to Save a Life

