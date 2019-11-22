Friday Five: Life songs

Hunter Biden is welcoming a new life into his life after a paternity test in Arkansas confirmed he was the father.
So here are the best songs with life in the title.
The rankings are determined by David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp & Robbins | November 22, 2019
5. Dire Straits — Walk of Life
4. Tom Cochrane — Life Is A Highway
3. Green Day — Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
2. Joe Walsh — Life’s Been Good
1. Eagles — Life in the Fast Lane
Honorable Mentions
Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes — The Time Of My Life
Billy Joel — My Life
Bon Jovi — It’s My Life
George Harrison — What Is Life
Queen — Love of my Life
Skid Row — 18 And Life
Stevie Ray Vaughn — Life by the Drop
The Beatles — A Day In The Life
Frank Sinatra — That’s Life
No Doubt — It’s My Life
The Fray — How to Save a Life