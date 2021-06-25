      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Lightning/Thunder Songs

Dennis Foley
Jun 25, 2021 @ 5:00pm

5. Jay Ferguson — Thunder Island

(unavailable)

4. Kiss — God of Thunder

3. Grease — Greased Lightning

2. Garth Brooks — The Thunder Rolls

(unavailable)

1. AC/DC — Thunderstruck

Honorable Mentions

Bruce Springsteen — Thunder Road

Cadillac Three — White Lightning

Def Leppard — White Lightning

George Jones — White Lightning

Imagine Dragons — Thunder

Judas Priest — Lightning Strike

Live — Lightning Crashes

Metallica — Ride the Lightning

Ozzy Osbourne — Lightning Strikes

Pearl Jam — Lightning Bolt

Saxon — Heavy Metal Thunder

Ted Nugent — Thunder Thighs

Thin Lizzy — Thunder and Lightning

White Zombie — Thunder Kiss ’65

