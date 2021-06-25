Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Lightning/Thunder Songs
Dennis Foley
Jun 25, 2021 @ 5:00pm
5. Jay Ferguson — Thunder Island
(unavailable)
4. Kiss — God of Thunder
3. Grease — Greased Lightning
2. Garth Brooks — The Thunder Rolls
(unavailable)
1. AC/DC — Thunderstruck
Honorable Mentions
Bruce Springsteen — Thunder Road
Cadillac Three — White Lightning
Def Leppard — White Lightning
George Jones — White Lightning
Imagine Dragons — Thunder
Judas Priest — Lightning Strike
Live — Lightning Crashes
Metallica — Ride the Lightning
Ozzy Osbourne — Lightning Strikes
Pearl Jam — Lightning Bolt
Saxon — Heavy Metal Thunder
Ted Nugent — Thunder Thighs
Thin Lizzy — Thunder and Lightning
White Zombie — Thunder Kiss ’65
Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
WATCH: U.S. Navy sets off giant explosion to test newest aircraft carrier
Trey's Take: Time To Cancel Old Glory?
Two San Antonio massage therapists lose license over sexual conduct violations
Man admits to fatally shooting pregnant woman in front of her two children.
Recent Posts
San Antonio man sentenced for decade-old murder, robbing Uber driver
1 hour ago
Chauvin’s actions were ‘particularly cruel and an abuse of his authority’: Judge
1 hour ago
Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at White House, says ‘we’re gonna stick with you’
1 hour ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On