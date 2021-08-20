Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Little Songs
Dennis Foley
Aug 20, 2021 @ 1:42pm
5. Paul McCartney & Wings — With A Little Luck
4. The Beatles — With A Little Help From My Friends
3. Prince — Little Red Corvette
2. The Police — Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
1. Queen — Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Honorable Mentions
Amy Grant — Takes A Little Time
Bob Marley & The Wailers — Three Little Birds
Dionne Warwick — I Say A Little Prayer
Elton John — Little Jeannie
Elvis Presley — A Little Less Conversation
Fleetwood Mac — Little Lies
Joe Cocker — With A Little Help From My Friends
Lou Bega — Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)
Robert Plant — Little By Little
The Rolling Stones — Dance Little Sister
Spin Doctors — Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong
Supertramp — Give A Little Bit
Sweet — Little Willy
Tesla — Little Suzi
Van Halen — Little Guitars
