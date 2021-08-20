      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Little Songs

Dennis Foley
Aug 20, 2021 @ 1:42pm

5. Paul McCartney & Wings — With A Little Luck

4. The Beatles — With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Prince — Little Red Corvette

2. The Police — Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

1. Queen — Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Honorable Mentions

Amy Grant — Takes A Little Time

Bob Marley & The Wailers — Three Little Birds

Dionne Warwick — I Say A Little Prayer

Elton John — Little Jeannie

Elvis Presley — A Little Less Conversation

Fleetwood Mac — Little Lies

Joe Cocker — With A Little Help From My Friends

Lou Bega — Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)

Robert Plant — Little By Little

The Rolling Stones — Dance Little Sister

Spin Doctors — Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong

Supertramp — Give A Little Bit

Sweet — Little Willy

Tesla — Little Suzi

Van Halen — Little Guitars

