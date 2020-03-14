      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Lonely songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 14, 2020 @ 12:35am

With some people going into isolation and others being told to practice “social distancing” — why not some “lonely” songs?

The rankings are determined by Jamie, (not David this week) and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 13, 2020

5. The Motels — Only The Lonely

4. Billy Squier — Lonely Is The Night

3. John Mellencamp — Lonely Ol’ Night

2. The Beatles — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

1. Yes — Owner of a Lonely Heart

Honorable Mentions

Backstreet Boys — Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely

Dwight Yoakam — Ain’t That Lonely Yet

The Police — So Lonely

Roy Orbison — Only the Lonely

