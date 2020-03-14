Friday Five: Lonely songs
With some people going into isolation and others being told to practice “social distancing” — why not some “lonely” songs?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, (not David this week) and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 13, 2020
5. The Motels — Only The Lonely
4. Billy Squier — Lonely Is The Night
3. John Mellencamp — Lonely Ol’ Night
2. The Beatles — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
1. Yes — Owner of a Lonely Heart
Honorable Mentions
Backstreet Boys — Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely
Dwight Yoakam — Ain’t That Lonely Yet
The Police — So Lonely
Roy Orbison — Only the Lonely