Friday Five: Long songs

Dennis Foley
Sep 13, 2019 @ 2:48pm

Thursday night’s three-hour-long Democratic presidential debate inspired the gang to list the best long songs.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp, and Robbins | September 13, 2019

5. Guns n Roses — November Rain

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Free Bird

3. The Beatles — Hey Jude

2. The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again

1. Led Zeppelin — Stairway to Heaven

Honorable Mentions

Arlo Guthrie — Alice’s Restaurant

Don McLean — American Pie

Iron Butterfly — In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

Pink Floyd — Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Rush — 2112

Ozzy Osbourne — No More Tears

