Friday Five: Long songs

Thursday night’s three-hour-long Democratic presidential debate inspired the gang to list the best long songs.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp, and Robbins | September 13, 2019
5. Guns n Roses — November Rain
4. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Free Bird
3. The Beatles — Hey Jude
2. The Who — Won’t Get Fooled Again
1. Led Zeppelin — Stairway to Heaven
Honorable Mentions
Arlo Guthrie — Alice’s Restaurant
Don McLean — American Pie
Iron Butterfly — In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Pink Floyd — Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Rush — 2112
Ozzy Osbourne — No More Tears