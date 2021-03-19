      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Magic Songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 19, 2021 @ 4:50pm

For Hufflepuff Pride Day… the top five Magic Songs!

5. The Police — Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

4. Santana — Black Magic Woman

3. Pilot — Magic

2. Heart — Magic Man

1. Steppenwolf — Magic Carpet Ride

Honorable Mentions

The Beatles — Magical Mystery Tour

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

The Cars — Magic

The Drifters — This Magic Moment

Electric Light Orchestra — Strange Magic

Jimi Hendrix — Spanish Castle Magic

The Lovin’ Spoonful — Do You Believe In Magic

Olivia Newton-John — Magic

Peter Gabriel — Animal Magic

The Platters — The Magic Touch

Queen — A Kind of Magic

Triumph — Magic Power

The Who — Magic Bus

