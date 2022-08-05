Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Male Names
Dennis Foley
Aug 5, 2022 @ 1:33pm
5. Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl
4. The Beatles – Hey Jude
3. John Mellencamp – Jack & Diane
2. The Rolling Stones – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
1. Rush – Tom Sawyer
Honorable Mentions
Christopher Cross – Arthur’s Theme
Chuck Berry – Johnny B Goode
Elton John – Daniel
Jim Croce – Bad, Bad Leroy Brown
Jim Croce – You Don’t Mess Around with Jim
Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
Johnny Cash – A Boy Named Sue
Kingsmen – Louie Louie
Primus – Jerry Was A Racecar Driver
Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack
Rednex – Cotton Eyed Joe
Toni Basil – Hey Mickey
