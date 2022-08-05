      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Male Names

Dennis Foley
Aug 5, 2022 @ 1:33pm

5. Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl

4. The Beatles – Hey Jude

3. John Mellencamp – Jack & Diane

2. The Rolling Stones – Jumpin’ Jack Flash

1. Rush – Tom Sawyer

Honorable Mentions

Christopher Cross – Arthur’s Theme

Chuck Berry – Johnny B Goode

Elton John – Daniel

Jim Croce – Bad, Bad Leroy Brown

Jim Croce – You Don’t Mess Around with Jim

Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe

Johnny Cash – A Boy Named Sue

Kingsmen – Louie Louie

Primus – Jerry Was A Racecar Driver

Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack

Rednex – Cotton Eyed Joe

Toni Basil – Hey Mickey

