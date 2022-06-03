Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: Man Songs
Dennis Foley
Jun 3, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Van Halen – Ice Cream Man
4. Elton John – Rocket Man
3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Simple Man
2. ZZ Top – Sharp Dressed Man
1. Heart – Magic Man
Honorable Mentions
Alice In Chains – Man in the Box
The Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man
The Beatles – Nowhere Man
Billy Joel – Angry Young Man
Billy Joel – Piano Man
Bread – Guitar Man
Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man
The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World
Emerson, Lake and Palmer – Lucky Man
James Brown – It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World
John Fogerty – The Old Man Down The Road
Johnny Cash – Man in Black
KC and the Sunshine Band – I’m Your Boogie Man
King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
KISS – All American Man
Millie Jackson – Young Man Older Woman
Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World
Rainbow – Man On The Silver Mountain
REM – Man On The Moon
Rolling Stones – Monkey Man
Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man
Rush – New World Man
Rush – Working Man
Shania Twain – Any Man Of Mine
Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman
Styx – Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)
Styx – Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)
Tammy Wynette – Stand By Your Man
William Shatner – Rocket Man
