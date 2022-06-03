      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Man Songs

Dennis Foley
Jun 3, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Van Halen – Ice Cream Man

4. Elton John – Rocket Man

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Simple Man

2. ZZ Top – Sharp Dressed Man

1. Heart – Magic Man

Honorable Mentions

Alice In Chains – Man in the Box

The Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

Billy Joel – Angry Young Man

Billy Joel – Piano Man

Bread – Guitar Man

Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man

The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World

Emerson, Lake and Palmer – Lucky Man

James Brown – It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

John Fogerty – The Old Man Down The Road

Johnny Cash – Man in Black

KC and the Sunshine Band – I’m Your Boogie Man

King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man

KISS – All American Man

Millie Jackson – Young Man Older Woman

Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World

Rainbow – Man On The Silver Mountain

REM – Man On The Moon

Rolling Stones – Monkey Man

Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man

Rush – New World Man

Rush – Working Man

Shania Twain – Any Man Of Mine

Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman

Styx – Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)

Styx – Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)

Tammy Wynette – Stand By Your Man

William Shatner – Rocket Man

