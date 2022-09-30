Friday Five: Mind Songs
September 30, 2022 1:30PM CDT
5. George Harrison – Got My Mind Set on You
4. Willie Nelson – Always on my Mind
3. Ray Charles – Georgia on My Mind
2. Boston – Piece of Mind
1. Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds
Honorable Mention
Billy Joel – New York State of Mind
The Easybeats – Friday on my Mind
En Vogue – Free Your Mind
Glen Campbell – Gentle on my Mind
Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind
Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
John Lennon – Mind Games
Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)
Pet Shop Boys – Always on My Mind
Steely Dan – Time Out of Mind
