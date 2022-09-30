KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Mind Songs

By Dennis Foley
September 30, 2022 1:30PM CDT
5. George Harrison – Got My Mind Set on You

4. Willie Nelson – Always on my Mind

3. Ray Charles – Georgia on My Mind

2. Boston – Piece of Mind

1. Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds

Honorable Mention

Billy Joel – New York State of Mind

The Easybeats – Friday on my Mind

En Vogue – Free Your Mind

Glen Campbell – Gentle on my Mind

Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind

Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

John Lennon – Mind Games

Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)

Pet Shop Boys – Always on My Mind

Steely Dan – Time Out of Mind

Tom Petty – A Mind with a Heart of its Own

Van Morrison – Georgia On My Mind

