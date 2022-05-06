      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Mom Songs

Dennis Foley
May 6, 2022 @ 1:31pm

5. Paul Simon – Mother and Child Reunion

4. Ozzy Osbourne – Mama, I’m Coming Home

3. Waylon and Willie – Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys

2. Loggins and Messina – Your Mama Don’t Dance

1. Three Dog Night – Mama Told Me (Not to Come)

Honorable Mention

ABBA – Mamma Mia

Aerosmith – Mama Kin

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

Danzig – Mother

(not available)

Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom

Genesis – Mama

John Lennon – Mother

LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out

Merle Haggard – Mama Tried

Miranda Lambert – Mama’s Broken Heart

Pink Floyd – Mother

Poison – Your Mama Don’t Dance

Queen – Tie Your Mother Down

Quiet Riot – Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Slade – Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Tesla – Mama’s Fool

The Rolling Stones – Mother’s Little Helper

