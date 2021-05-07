News
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Mom Songs
Dennis Foley
May 7, 2021 @ 2:34pm
5. ABBA — Mamma Mia
4. Ozzy Osbourne — Mama, I’m Coming Home
3. Waylon and Willie — Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
2. Loggins and Messina — Your Mama Don’t Dance
1. Three Dog Night — Mama Told Me (Not To Come)
Honorable Mentions
Aerosmith — Mama Kin
The Beatles — Mother Nature’s Son
The Beatles — Your Mother Should Know
Danzig — Mother
Fountains of Wayne — Stacy’s Mom
Genesis — Mama
John Lennon — Mother
LL Cool J — Mama Said Knock You Out
Merle Haggard — Mama Tried
Miranda Lambert — Mama’s Broken Heart
Paul Simon — Mother And Child Reunion
Pink Floyd — Mother
Poison — Your Mama Don’t Dance
Queen — Tie Your Mother Down
Quiet Riot — Mama Weer All Crazee Now
Slade — Mama Weer All Crazee Now
Tesla — Mama’s Fool
The Rolling Stones — Mother’s Little Helper
