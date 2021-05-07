      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Mom Songs

Dennis Foley
May 7, 2021 @ 2:34pm

5. ABBA — Mamma Mia

4. Ozzy Osbourne — Mama, I’m Coming Home

3. Waylon and Willie — Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

2. Loggins and Messina — Your Mama Don’t Dance

1. Three Dog Night — Mama Told Me (Not To Come)

Honorable Mentions

Aerosmith — Mama Kin

The Beatles — Mother Nature’s Son

The Beatles — Your Mother Should Know

Danzig — Mother

Fountains of Wayne — Stacy’s Mom

Genesis — Mama

John Lennon — Mother

LL Cool J — Mama Said Knock You Out

Merle Haggard — Mama Tried

Miranda Lambert — Mama’s Broken Heart

Paul Simon — Mother And Child Reunion

Pink Floyd — Mother

Poison — Your Mama Don’t Dance

Queen — Tie Your Mother Down

Quiet Riot — Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Slade — Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Tesla — Mama’s Fool

The Rolling Stones — Mother’s Little Helper

