KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Money Songs

By Dennis Foley
February 24, 2023 2:41PM CST
Share
Friday Five: Money Songs

5. O’Jays – For The Love of Money

4. AC/DC – Moneytalks

3. Dire Straits – Money for Nothing

2. Steve Miller Band – Take The Money And Run

1. Pink Floyd – Money

Honorable Mention

ABBA – Money, Money, Money

AC/DC – What Do You Do For Money Honey

Bay City Rollers – Money Honey

Beatles – Money (That’s What I Want)

Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Cyndi Lauper – Money Changes Everything

Donna Summer – She Works Hard For The Money

Kip Moore – Beer Money

Motley Crue – Keep Your Eye On The Money

The Notorious B.I.G. – Mo Money Mo Problems

Randy Newman – It’s Money That Matters

Ratt – She Wants Money

Rihanna – Bitch Better Have My Money

Rush – The Big Money

Sammy Hagar – Love Or Money

Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money

The Struts – Dirty Sexy Money

The Struts – Put Your Money On Me

Warren Zevon – Lawyers, Guns and Money

Willie Nelson – If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
2

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County
3

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
4

Paxton sues Biden Administration to stop it from blocking Texas’s management of its own environment
5

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested