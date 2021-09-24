Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Out Songs
Dennis Foley
Sep 24, 2021 @ 1:30pm
5. Joe Jackson — Steppin’ Out
4. Billy Joel — Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
3. The Beatles — We Can Work It Out
2. Alice Cooper — School’s Out
1. Creedence Clearwater Revival — Looking Out My Back Door
Honorable Mention
Air Supply — All Out Of Love
Air Supply — Making Love Out Of Nothing At All
The Allman Brothers Band — One Way Out
Animals — We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
Baha Men — Who Let The Dogs Out
Ed Sheeran — Thinking Out Loud
Electric Light Orchestra — Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
Eve 6 — Inside Out
The Four Tops — Reach Out I’ll Be There
Franz Ferdinand — Take Me Out
Gin Blossoms — Found Out About You
Gloria Estefan — Coming Out Of The Dark
John Mellencamp — Check It Out
KISS — Shout It Out Loud
LL Cool J — Mama Said Knock You Out
MC5 — Kick Out The Jams
Meat Loaf — Bat Out Of Hell
The Offspring — Come Out And Play
Pat Benatar — Fight It Out
Pat Benatar — I Want Out
The Presidents of The United States of America — Kick Out The Jams
Surfaris — Wipe Out
U2 — Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
UFO — Lights Out
