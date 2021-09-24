      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Out Songs

Dennis Foley
Sep 24, 2021 @ 1:30pm

5. Joe Jackson — Steppin’ Out

4. Billy Joel — Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

3. The Beatles — We Can Work It Out

2. Alice Cooper — School’s Out

1. Creedence Clearwater Revival — Looking Out My Back Door

Honorable Mention

Air Supply — All Out Of Love

Air Supply — Making Love Out Of Nothing At All

The Allman Brothers Band — One Way Out

Animals — We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

Baha Men — Who Let The Dogs Out

Ed Sheeran — Thinking Out Loud

Electric Light Orchestra — Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

Eve 6 — Inside Out

The Four Tops — Reach Out I’ll Be There

Franz Ferdinand — Take Me Out

Gin Blossoms — Found Out About You

Gloria Estefan — Coming Out Of The Dark

John Mellencamp — Check It Out

KISS — Shout It Out Loud

LL Cool J — Mama Said Knock You Out

MC5 — Kick Out The Jams

Meat Loaf — Bat Out Of Hell

The Offspring — Come Out And Play

Pat Benatar — Fight It Out

Pat Benatar — I Want Out

The Presidents of The United States of America — Kick Out The Jams

Surfaris — Wipe Out

U2 — Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

UFO — Lights Out

