Friday Five: Piano Intros

Dennis Foley
May 27, 2022 @ 3:13pm

5. Foreigner – Cold As Ice

4. The Beatles – Let It Be

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Freebird

2. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

1. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’

Honorable Mentions

Adele – Someone Like You

Bill Withers – Lean On Me

Billy Joel – Piano Man

Bob Seger – Old Time Rock and Roll

Brad Paisley – Then

Bruce Hornsby – The Way It Is

Christina Aguilera – Beautiful

Coldplay – Clocks

Eagles – Desperado

Elton John – Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Elton John – Tiny Dancer

Elton John – Your Song

Eminem – Lose Yourself

Fleetwood Mac – Don’t Stop

The Fray – How to Save a Life

Garth Brooks – The Dance

Gary Portnoy – “Cheers” Theme

Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive

Guns N’ Roses – November Rain

Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls of Fire

John Legend – All of Me

John Lennon – Imagine

Kiss – Beth

Marc Cohn – Walking In Memphis

Maroon 5 – This Love

Michael Buble – Everything

Motley Crue – Home Sweet Home

Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m Amazed

Queen – Seven Seas of Rhye

REO Speedwagon – 157 Riverside Avenue

REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You

Roxette – Listen To Your Heart

Sarah McLachlan – Angel

Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

Styx – Come Sail Away

Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells, Part 1 (Exorcist theme)

Vanessa Carlton – A Thousand Miles

The Who – Getting in Tune

