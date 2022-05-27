Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: Piano Intros
Dennis Foley
May 27, 2022 @ 3:13pm
5. Foreigner – Cold As Ice
4. The Beatles – Let It Be
3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Freebird
2. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
1. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
Honorable Mentions
Adele – Someone Like You
Bill Withers – Lean On Me
Billy Joel – Piano Man
Bob Seger – Old Time Rock and Roll
Brad Paisley – Then
Bruce Hornsby – The Way It Is
Christina Aguilera – Beautiful
Coldplay – Clocks
Eagles – Desperado
Elton John – Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Elton John – Tiny Dancer
Elton John – Your Song
Eminem – Lose Yourself
Fleetwood Mac – Don’t Stop
The Fray – How to Save a Life
Garth Brooks – The Dance
(not available)
Gary Portnoy – “Cheers” Theme
Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive
Guns N’ Roses – November Rain
Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls of Fire
John Legend – All of Me
John Lennon – Imagine
Kiss – Beth
Marc Cohn – Walking In Memphis
Maroon 5 – This Love
Michael Buble – Everything
https://youtu.be/SPUJIbXN0WY
Motley Crue – Home Sweet Home
Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m Amazed
Queen – Seven Seas of Rhye
REO Speedwagon – 157 Riverside Avenue
REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
Roxette – Listen To Your Heart
Sarah McLachlan – Angel
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
Styx – Come Sail Away
Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells, Part 1 (Exorcist theme)
Vanessa Carlton – A Thousand Miles
The Who – Getting in Tune
