Friday Five: Planets and the Moon Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 16, 2021 @ 2:14pm

5. Train — Drops of Jupiter

4. Bananarama — Venus

3. Belinda Carlisle — Heaven Is A Place On Earth

2. Creedence Clearwater Revival — Bad Moon Rising

1. King Harvest — Dancing in the Moonlight

Honorable Mention

Al Jarreau — Moonlighting

Bing Crosby & David Bowie — The Little Drummer Boy (Peace On Earth)

Bob Seger — Shame On The Moon

Carole King — I Feel The Earth Move

David Bowie — Life On Mars

David Bowie — Moonage Daydream

David Lindley — Mercury Blues

The Doors — Moonlight Drive

Frank Sinatra — Fly Me To The Moon

Gustav Holst — Mars

Iron Maiden — Moonchild

(unavailable)

Joe Satriani — Big Bad Moon

The Marcels — Blue Moon

Ozzy Osbourne — Bark At The Moon

Ozzy Osbourne — Revelation (Mother Earth)

Paul McCartney & Wings — Venus and Mars

The Police — Walking On The Moon

REM — Man On The Moon

The Rolling Stones — Salt Of The Earth

Roseanne Cash — Blue Moon With Heartache

Sammy Hagar — Marching To Mars

Shirley Bassey — Moonraker Theme

Steve Miller Band — Mercury Blues

Thin Lizzy — Dancing In The Moonlight

Tony Bennett — Old Devil Moon

Van Morrison — Moondance

The Velvet Underground — Venus In Furs

Wolfmother — New Moon Rising

