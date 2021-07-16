Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Planets and the Moon Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 16, 2021 @ 2:14pm
5. Train — Drops of Jupiter
4. Bananarama — Venus
3. Belinda Carlisle — Heaven Is A Place On Earth
2. Creedence Clearwater Revival — Bad Moon Rising
1. King Harvest — Dancing in the Moonlight
Honorable Mention
Al Jarreau — Moonlighting
Bing Crosby & David Bowie — The Little Drummer Boy (Peace On Earth)
Bob Seger — Shame On The Moon
Carole King — I Feel The Earth Move
David Bowie — Life On Mars
David Bowie — Moonage Daydream
David Lindley — Mercury Blues
The Doors — Moonlight Drive
Frank Sinatra — Fly Me To The Moon
Gustav Holst — Mars
Iron Maiden — Moonchild
(unavailable)
Joe Satriani — Big Bad Moon
The Marcels — Blue Moon
Ozzy Osbourne — Bark At The Moon
Ozzy Osbourne — Revelation (Mother Earth)
Paul McCartney & Wings — Venus and Mars
The Police — Walking On The Moon
REM — Man On The Moon
The Rolling Stones — Salt Of The Earth
Roseanne Cash — Blue Moon With Heartache
Sammy Hagar — Marching To Mars
Shirley Bassey — Moonraker Theme
Steve Miller Band — Mercury Blues
Thin Lizzy — Dancing In The Moonlight
Tony Bennett — Old Devil Moon
Van Morrison — Moondance
The Velvet Underground — Venus In Furs
Wolfmother — New Moon Rising
