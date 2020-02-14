Friday Five: Power Ballads
It’s Valentine’s Day! So, let’s rank the best power ballads from the 1980s!
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
5. Foreigner — I Want To Know What Love Is
4. Motley Crue — Home Sweet Home
3. Cheap Trick — The Flame
2. REO Speedwagon — Keep on Loving You
1. Journey — Faithfully
Honorable Mentions
Aerosmith — Angel
Cinderella — Don’t Know What You Got
Heart — Alone
Night Ranger — Sister Christian
Poison — Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Prince — Purple Rain
Scorpions — Still Loving You
Skid Row — I Remember You
Warrant — Heaven
Whitesnake — Is This Love