Friday Five: Power Ballads

Dennis Foley
Feb 14, 2020 @ 2:39pm

It’s Valentine’s Day!  So, let’s rank the best power ballads from the 1980s!

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

 

5. Foreigner — I Want To Know What Love Is

4. Motley Crue — Home Sweet Home

3. Cheap Trick — The Flame

2. REO Speedwagon — Keep on Loving You

1. Journey — Faithfully

Honorable Mentions

Aerosmith — Angel

Cinderella — Don’t Know What You Got

Heart — Alone

Night Ranger — Sister Christian

Poison — Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Prince — Purple Rain

Scorpions — Still Loving You

Skid Row — I Remember You

Warrant — Heaven

Whitesnake — Is This Love

