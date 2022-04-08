Weather Alert
Friday Five
Friday Five: Rain Songs
Dennis Foley
Apr 8, 2022 @ 1:35pm
5. Blind Melon – No Rain
4. James Taylor – Fire and Rain
3. Guns N’ Roses – November Rain
2. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen the Rain
1. Prince – Purple Rain
Honorable Mention
Adele – Set Fire to the Rain
The Beatles – Rain
Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
Brook Benton – Rainy Night in Georgia
Bruce Hornsby – Mandolin Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Who’ll Stop the Rain
Eddie Rabbit – Love a Rainy Night
Elvis Presley – Kentucky Rain
Eurythmics – Here Comes the Rain Again
Led Zeppelin – Fool in the Rain
Led Zeppelin – The Rain Song
Luke Bryan – Rain is a Good Thing
John Mellencamp – Rain on the Scarecrow
Milli Vanilli – Blame It On The Rain
Oran Juice Jones – The Rain
Peter Gabriel – Red Rain
Tim McGraw – She’s My Kind of Rain
The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men
Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
