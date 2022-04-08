      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Rain Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 8, 2022 @ 1:35pm

5. Blind Melon – No Rain

4. James Taylor – Fire and Rain

3. Guns N’ Roses – November Rain

2. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen the Rain

1. Prince – Purple Rain

Honorable Mention

Adele – Set Fire to the Rain

The Beatles – Rain

Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

Brook Benton – Rainy Night in Georgia

Bruce Hornsby – Mandolin Rain

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Who’ll Stop the Rain

Eddie Rabbit – Love a Rainy Night

Elvis Presley – Kentucky Rain

Eurythmics – Here Comes the Rain Again

Led Zeppelin – Fool in the Rain

Led Zeppelin – The Rain Song

Luke Bryan – Rain is a Good Thing

John Mellencamp – Rain on the Scarecrow

Milli Vanilli – Blame It On The Rain

Oran Juice Jones – The Rain

Peter Gabriel – Red Rain

Tim McGraw – She’s My Kind of Rain

The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men

Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain

