Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Run or Running Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 23, 2021 @ 12:52pm
5. Steve Miller Band — Take The Money And Run
4. Tom Petty — Runnin’ Down A Dream
3. Jackson Browne — Running On Empty
2. Van Halen — Runnin’ With The Devil
1. Paul McCartney and Wings — Band On The Run
Honorable Mentions
The Beatles — Run For Your Life
Billy Ocean & Caribbean Queen — No More Love On The Run
Creedence Clearwater Revival — Run Through The Jungle
Dan Fogelberg — Run For The Roses
Def Leppard — Blood Runs Cold
The Eagles — The Long Run
Iron Maiden — Run To The Hills
Judas Priest — Running Wild
Pat Benatar — You Better Run
Pink Floyd — Run Like Hell
REO Speedwagon — Take It On The Run
Scorpions — Bad Boys Running Wild
Sweet — Fox On The Run
U2 — Running To Stand Still
Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Body found on Highway 281 is that of missing San Antonio woman
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
NW Government Ignores The Facts And Insist Guns Are The Problem
Cibolo Police investigating after dead person discovered at Walmart
Recent Posts
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Indians Tagged Out by ‘Guardians'”
41 mins ago
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
1 hour ago
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
1 hour ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On