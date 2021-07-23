      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Run or Running Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 23, 2021 @ 12:52pm

5. Steve Miller Band — Take The Money And Run

4. Tom Petty — Runnin’ Down A Dream

3. Jackson Browne — Running On Empty

2. Van Halen — Runnin’ With The Devil

1. Paul McCartney and Wings — Band On The Run

Honorable Mentions

The Beatles — Run For Your Life

Billy Ocean & Caribbean Queen — No More Love On The Run

Creedence Clearwater Revival — Run Through The Jungle

Dan Fogelberg — Run For The Roses

Def Leppard — Blood Runs Cold

The Eagles — The Long Run

Iron Maiden — Run To The Hills

Judas Priest — Running Wild

Pat Benatar — You Better Run

Pink Floyd — Run Like Hell

REO Speedwagon — Take It On The Run

Scorpions — Bad Boys Running Wild

Sweet — Fox On The Run

U2 — Running To Stand Still

