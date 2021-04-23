News
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Shake/Shaking/Shook Songs
Dennis Foley
Apr 23, 2021 @ 4:51pm
5. Shake It Up — The Cars
4. Shakin’ — Eddie Money
3. KC and The Sunshine Band — Shake Your Booty
2. Elvis Presley — All Shook Up
1. AC/DC — You Shook Me All Night Long
Honorable Mentions
AC/DC — Shake A Leg
AC/DC — Shake Your Foundations
Big Joe Turner — Shake, Rattle and Roll
Bob Seger — Shakedown
Cinderella — Shake Me
The Clash — Movers and Shakers
DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince — Boom! Shake The Room
Fleetwood Mac — Rattlesnake Shake
Georgia Satellites — Hippy Hippy Shake
Jack White — I’m Shakin’
Jimmy Page & David Coverdale — Shake My Tree
[unavailable]
Led Zeppelin — You Shook Me
Luke Bryan — Country Girl (Shake It For Me)
Motley Crue — Rattlesnake Shake
North Mississippi Allstars — Shake ’em On Down
Oasis — Shakermaker
Skid Row — Rattlesnake Shake
Taylor Swift — Shake It Off
Wreckx-N-Effect — Rump Shaker
