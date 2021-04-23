      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Shake/Shaking/Shook Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 23, 2021 @ 4:51pm

5. Shake It Up — The Cars

4. Shakin’ — Eddie Money

3. KC and The Sunshine Band — Shake Your Booty

2. Elvis Presley — All Shook Up

1. AC/DC — You Shook Me All Night Long

Honorable Mentions

AC/DC — Shake A Leg

AC/DC — Shake Your Foundations

Big Joe Turner — Shake, Rattle and Roll

Bob Seger — Shakedown

Cinderella — Shake Me

The Clash — Movers and Shakers

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince — Boom! Shake The Room

Fleetwood Mac — Rattlesnake Shake

Georgia Satellites — Hippy Hippy Shake

Jack White — I’m Shakin’

Jimmy Page & David Coverdale — Shake My Tree

[unavailable]

Led Zeppelin — You Shook Me

Luke Bryan — Country Girl (Shake It For Me)

Motley Crue — Rattlesnake Shake

North Mississippi Allstars — Shake ’em On Down

Oasis — Shakermaker

Skid Row — Rattlesnake Shake

Taylor Swift — Shake It Off

Wreckx-N-Effect — Rump Shaker

Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot after telling two people to quiet down
Not enough votes to push "constitutional carry" bill through Texas senate
Severe weather possible Friday for greater San Antonio and Austin areas
Trey's New Video with Important Info On Early Voting
Mother of missing San Antonio toddler indicted on tampering with evidence charge