Friday Five: Stutter songs

Katy Barber
Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:30pm

5. George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone

4. The Knack – My Sharona

3. Bachman Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

2. Guns n Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

1. Elton John – Bennie and the Jets

Honorable Mentions

Aerosmith – Jaded

The Beatles – Back in the USSR

The Beach Boys – Barbara Ann

Bee Gees – Jive Talkin’

Billy Joel – Movin’ Out

Bob Seger – Katmandu

Chaka Khan – I Feel for You

David Bowie – Changes

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Boom Shake the Room

Duran Duran – The Reflex

Eddie Money – Shakin

The Kinks – Lola

Led Zeppelin – Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Phil Collins – Sussudio

Supertramp – The Logical Song

Talking Heads – Psycho Killer

The Trashmen – Surfin Bird

The Who – My Generation

