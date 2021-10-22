Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Stutter songs
Katy Barber
Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:30pm
5. George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone
4. The Knack – My Sharona
3. Bachman Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
2. Guns n Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
1. Elton John – Bennie and the Jets
Honorable Mentions
Aerosmith – Jaded
The Beatles – Back in the USSR
The Beach Boys – Barbara Ann
Bee Gees – Jive Talkin’
Billy Joel – Movin’ Out
Bob Seger – Katmandu
Chaka Khan – I Feel for You
David Bowie – Changes
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Boom Shake the Room
Duran Duran – The Reflex
Eddie Money – Shakin
The Kinks – Lola
Led Zeppelin – Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Phil Collins – Sussudio
Supertramp – The Logical Song
Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
The Trashmen – Surfin Bird
The Who – My Generation
