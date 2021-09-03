      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Summer Songs

Katy Barber
Sep 3, 2021 @ 2:23pm

5. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the City

4. Mungo Jerry – In the Summertime

3. Bryan Adams – Summer of 69

2. Don Henley – Boys of Summer

1. Kid Rock – All Summer Long

Honorable Mentions

Aaron Lewis – Endless Summer

The Alarm – Rain in the Summertime

Bananarama – Cruel Summer

Bruce Springsteen – Girls in their Summer Clothes

Danzig – Dirty Black Summer

Diesel – Sausalito Summernight

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Summertime

The Doors – Indian Summer

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime

Frank Sinatra – Summer Wind

Grease – Summer Nights

Janis Joplin – Summertime

Joe Satriani – Summer Song

Jimi Hendrix – Long Hot Summer Night

Motels – Suddenly Last Summer

Pink Floyd – Summer 68

Seals and Croft – Summer Breeze

Sly and the Family Stone – Hot Fun in the Summertime

Sublime – Summertime

Van Halen – Summer Nights

War – Summer

The Who – Summertime Blues

