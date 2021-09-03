Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Summer Songs
Katy Barber
Sep 3, 2021 @ 2:23pm
5. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the City
4. Mungo Jerry – In the Summertime
3. Bryan Adams – Summer of 69
2. Don Henley – Boys of Summer
1. Kid Rock – All Summer Long
Honorable Mentions
Aaron Lewis – Endless Summer
The Alarm – Rain in the Summertime
Bananarama – Cruel Summer
Bruce Springsteen – Girls in their Summer Clothes
Danzig – Dirty Black Summer
Diesel – Sausalito Summernight
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Summertime
The Doors – Indian Summer
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime
Frank Sinatra – Summer Wind
Grease – Summer Nights
Janis Joplin – Summertime
Joe Satriani – Summer Song
Jimi Hendrix – Long Hot Summer Night
Motels – Suddenly Last Summer
Pink Floyd – Summer 68
Seals and Croft – Summer Breeze
Sly and the Family Stone – Hot Fun in the Summertime
Sublime – Summertime
Van Halen – Summer Nights
War – Summer
The Who – Summertime Blues
Friday Five
summer
