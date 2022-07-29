Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Sun/Sunshine Songs
Dennis Foley
Jul 29, 2022 @ 1:30pm
5. Katrina and the Waves – Walking on Sunshine
4. Beatles – Here Comes the Sun
3. John Denver – Sunshine on my Shoulders
2. Elton John – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
1. Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love
Honorable Mentions
Animals – House of the Rising Sun
The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun
The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine
Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
Billy Thorpe – Children of the Sun
The Cult – Sun King
Donovan – Sunshine Superman
Garth Brooks – Ain’t Going Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up
(not available)
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
(editor’s addition)
Jon Stewart – Lost Her In The Sun
Len – Steal My Sunshine
Pink Floyd – Fat Old Sun
The Police – Invisible Sun
Rage Against the Machine – People of the Sun
The Rivieras – California Sun
Sheryl Crow – Here Comes the Sun
Sheryl Crow – Soak Up The Sun
Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
Stevie Wonder – You Are the Sunshine of my Life
Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun
Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
Weezer – Island In The Sun
