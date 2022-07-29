      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Sun/Sunshine Songs

Dennis Foley
Jul 29, 2022 @ 1:30pm

5. Katrina and the Waves – Walking on Sunshine

4. Beatles – Here Comes the Sun

3. John Denver – Sunshine on my Shoulders

2. Elton John – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

1. Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love

Honorable Mentions

Animals – House of the Rising Sun

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine

Billy Thorpe – Children of the Sun

The Cult – Sun King

Donovan – Sunshine Superman

Garth Brooks – Ain’t Going Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up

(not available)

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

(editor’s addition)

Jon Stewart – Lost Her In The Sun

Len – Steal My Sunshine

Pink Floyd – Fat Old Sun

The Police – Invisible Sun

Rage Against the Machine – People of the Sun

The Rivieras – California Sun

Sheryl Crow – Here Comes the Sun

Sheryl Crow – Soak Up The Sun

Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Stevie Wonder – You Are the Sunshine of my Life

Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun

Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun

Weezer – Island In The Sun

 

 

