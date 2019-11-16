      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Super groups

Dennis Foley
Nov 15, 2019 @ 10:54pm

What are the best super groups out there?  Well, the gang got the calculators and protractors out to decide who measured up.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp & Robbins | November 15, 2019

5. Audioslave

4. The Traveling Wilburys

3. Bad Company

2. Cream

1. Journey

Honorable Mentions

Blind Faith

Damn Yankees

Derek and the Dominos

NKOTBSB

(not available)

TAGS
Friday Five
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News