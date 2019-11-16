Friday Five: Super groups
What are the best super groups out there? Well, the gang got the calculators and protractors out to decide who measured up.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp & Robbins | November 15, 2019
5. Audioslave
4. The Traveling Wilburys
3. Bad Company
2. Cream
1. Journey
Honorable Mentions
Blind Faith
Damn Yankees
Derek and the Dominos
NKOTBSB
(not available)