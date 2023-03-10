KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Time Songs

By Dennis Foley
March 10, 2023 1:30PM CST
Markley, van Camp and Robbins (Foley/Envato via TNR)

5. Styx – Too Much Time on My Hands

4. Foreigner – Feels Like the First Time

3. Pink Floyd – Time

2. Boston – Foreplay / Long Time

1. Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time

Honorable Mention

Anthrax – Got the Time

Asia – Only Time Will Tell

The Babys – Isn’t It Time

Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes – (I’ve Had) the Time Of My Life

Billy Joel – The Longest Time

Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin’

Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

The Cars – Good Times Roll

Cher – If I Could Turn Back Time

Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is

Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time

The Doors – Love Me Two Times

Dr. John – Right Place Wrong Time

Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Hootie and The Blowfish – Time

Iron Maiden – Caught Somewhere In Time

Jim Croce – Time In A Bottle

Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times

Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin – Your Time Is Gonna Come

Paul Young – Every Time You Go Away

REO Speedwagon – Time for Me to Fly

Rocky Horror Picture Show – The Time Warp

The Rolling Stones – Time Is On My Side

Rush – Time Stands Still

Semisonic – Closing Time

Styx – The Best Of Times

Van Halen – Where Have All The Good Times Gone!

