Friday Five: Time Songs

Markley, van Camp and Robbins (Foley/Envato via TNR)
5. Styx – Too Much Time on My Hands
4. Foreigner – Feels Like the First Time
3. Pink Floyd – Time
2. Boston – Foreplay / Long Time
1. Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
Honorable Mention
Anthrax – Got the Time
Asia – Only Time Will Tell
The Babys – Isn’t It Time
Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes – (I’ve Had) the Time Of My Life
Billy Joel – The Longest Time
Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin’
Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time
The Cars – Good Times Roll
Cher – If I Could Turn Back Time
Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
The Doors – Love Me Two Times
Dr. John – Right Place Wrong Time
Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Hootie and The Blowfish – Time
Iron Maiden – Caught Somewhere In Time
Jim Croce – Time In A Bottle
Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times
Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times
Led Zeppelin – Your Time Is Gonna Come
Paul Young – Every Time You Go Away
REO Speedwagon – Time for Me to Fly
Rocky Horror Picture Show – The Time Warp
The Rolling Stones – Time Is On My Side
Rush – Time Stands Still
Semisonic – Closing Time
Styx – The Best Of Times
Van Halen – Where Have All The Good Times Gone!