Friday Five: Together Songs

Katy Barber
Sep 10, 2021 @ 3:01pm

5. The Who – Join Together

4. Al Green – Let’s Stay Together

3. Turtles – Happy Together

2. Rolling Stones – Let’s Spend The Night Together

1. Beatles – Come Together

Honorable Mentions

Aerosmith – Come Together

Al Jarreau – We’re In This Love Together

Beatles – All Together Now

Canned Heat – Let’s Work Together

Captain & Tennille – Love Will Keep Us Together

Demi Lovato – Together

Diana Ross & The Supremes – Someday We’ll Be Together

Dolly Parton – Together You And I

Farm – All Together Now

Janet Jackson – Together Again

Jefferson Airplane – We Can Be Together

Madonna – Get Together

Phil Collins – Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore

Pink Floyd – Several Species Of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together In A Cave And Grooving With A Pict

Rick Astley – Together Forever

Sting – We’ll Be Together

Taylor Swift – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Ted Nugent – Together

Tesla – We’re No Good Together

Youngbloods – Get Together

Friday Five
