Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Together Songs
Katy Barber
Sep 10, 2021 @ 3:01pm
5. The Who – Join Together
4. Al Green – Let’s Stay Together
3. Turtles – Happy Together
2. Rolling Stones – Let’s Spend The Night Together
1. Beatles – Come Together
Honorable Mentions
Aerosmith – Come Together
Al Jarreau – We’re In This Love Together
Beatles – All Together Now
Canned Heat – Let’s Work Together
Captain & Tennille – Love Will Keep Us Together
Demi Lovato – Together
Diana Ross & The Supremes – Someday We’ll Be Together
Dolly Parton – Together You And I
Farm – All Together Now
Janet Jackson – Together Again
Jefferson Airplane – We Can Be Together
Madonna – Get Together
Phil Collins – Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore
Pink Floyd – Several Species Of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together In A Cave And Grooving With A Pict
Rick Astley – Together Forever
Sting – We’ll Be Together
Taylor Swift – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Ted Nugent – Together
Tesla – We’re No Good Together
Youngbloods – Get Together
Popular Posts
Americans Distrust With Doctors Stems From Anthony Fauci
If You Were Born In 1971 Or Later, Don’t Count On Those Social Security Promises
Trey Ware Labor Day Vacay
50 year old man arrested for neglecting elderly mother
Bexar County Judge called a "traitor" and "communist" during recent trip to H-E-B
Recent Posts
Friday Five: Together Songs
6 hours ago
They Feast On Your Fear
6 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 10, 2021
7 hours ago
