Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Top Movie Bands
Katy Barber
Dec 10, 2021 @ 2:00pm
5. Tenacious D – Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
4. Stillwater – Almost Famous
3. Steel Dragon – Rock Star
2. Spinal Tap
1. The Blues Brothers
Honorable Mentions
The Barden Bellas – Pitch Perfect
Citizen Dick – Singles
The Commitments
Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem – The Muppet Movie
Eddie & The Cruisers
The Folksmen – A Mighty Wind
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Josie And The Pussycats
The Lone Rangers – Airheads
Marvin Berry & the Starlighters – Back to the Future
School of Rock
Sex Bab-Omb – Scott Pilgrim vs the World
Sing Street – Sing Street
Sonic Death Monkey aka Kathleen Turner Overdrive aka Barry Jive and the Uptown Five High Fidelity
The Soggy Bottom Boys – O Brother Where Art Thou
The Wonders – That Thing You Do
Friday Five
