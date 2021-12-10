      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Top Movie Bands

Katy Barber
Dec 10, 2021 @ 2:00pm

5. Tenacious D – Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

4. Stillwater – Almost Famous

3. Steel Dragon – Rock Star

2. Spinal Tap

1. The Blues Brothers

Honorable Mentions

The Barden Bellas – Pitch Perfect

Citizen Dick – Singles

The Commitments

Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem – The Muppet Movie

Eddie & The Cruisers

The Folksmen – A Mighty Wind

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Josie And The Pussycats

The Lone Rangers – Airheads

Marvin Berry & the Starlighters – Back to the Future

School of Rock

Sex Bab-Omb – Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Sing Street – Sing Street

Sonic Death Monkey aka Kathleen Turner Overdrive aka Barry Jive and the Uptown Five High Fidelity

The Soggy Bottom Boys – O Brother Where Art Thou

The Wonders – That Thing You Do

