Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Sweet Songs
Katy Barber
Oct 15, 2021 @ 2:50pm
5. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
4. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline
3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
2. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion
1. Guns n’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
Honorable Mentions:
Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
Brother Bones – Sweet Georgia Brown
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Sweet Hitchhiker
Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane (cover of Velvet Underground/Lou Reed)
The Cult – Sweet Soul Sister
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams
Fred Stobough – Oh Sweet Lorraine
George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
James Taylor – Sweet Baby James
Lonnie Brooks – Sweet Home Chicago
Lou Reed/The Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane
Marvin Gaye – How Sweet it is to be Loved by You
Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom
Motley Crue – Home Sweet Home
Queen – Sweet Lady
The Rolling Stones – Sweet Virginia
Sade – Sweetest Taboo
Ted Nugent – Wang Dang Sweet Poontang
