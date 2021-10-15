      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Sweet Songs

Katy Barber
Oct 15, 2021 @ 2:50pm

5. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony

4. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama

2. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion

1. Guns n’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

Honorable Mentions:

Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf

Brother Bones – Sweet Georgia Brown

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Sweet Hitchhiker

Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane (cover of Velvet Underground/Lou Reed)

The Cult – Sweet Soul Sister

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams

Fred Stobough – Oh Sweet Lorraine

George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

James Taylor – Sweet Baby James

Lonnie Brooks – Sweet Home Chicago

Lou Reed/The Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane

Marvin Gaye – How Sweet it is to be Loved by You

Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom

Motley Crue – Home Sweet Home

Queen – Sweet Lady

The Rolling Stones – Sweet Virginia

Sade – Sweetest Taboo

Ted Nugent – Wang Dang Sweet Poontang

TAGS
Aerosmith Black Sabbath Brother Bones Cowboy Junkies Creedence Clearwater Revival Eurythmics Fred Stobough Friday Five George Harrison Guns N' Roses James Taylor Lonnie Brooks Lou Reed Lynyrd Skynyrd Markley van Camp and Robbins Marvin Gaye Michael McDonald Motley Crue MVR Neil Diamond Queen Sade Ted Nugent The Cult The Rolling Stones The Velvet Underground The Verve
Popular Posts
Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar
Who is Brandon?
National Weather Service predicts heavy rain, potential flash flooding for the region
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
VP Kamala Harris Has Made It, But Still Loves To Fake It
Connect With Us Listen To Us On