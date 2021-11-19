Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: TV Theme Songs
Katy Barber
Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:21pm
5. Dukes of Hazzard
4. The Brady Bunch
3. Sanford and Son
2. Cheers
1. Seinfeld
Honorable Mentions
The Addams Family
All in the Family
Andy Griffith
Batman – The Who
The Beverly Hillbillies
Beverly Hills 90210
Cops
Family Guy
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Gilligan’s Island
Golden Girls
Happy Days
Hawaii 5-0
Hill Street Blues
The Jeffersons
King of the Hill
Laverne and Shirley
Life Goes On
M.A.S.H
Miami Vice
Mission Impossible
The Monkees
Moonlighting
The Munsters
NYPD Blue
The Simpsons
Sopranos
Three’s Company
Welcome Back Kotter
WKRP
The Wonder Years
Friday Five
