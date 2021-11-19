      Weather Alert

Friday Five: TV Theme Songs

Katy Barber
Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:21pm

5. Dukes of Hazzard

4. The Brady Bunch

3. Sanford and Son

2. Cheers

1. Seinfeld

Honorable Mentions

The Addams Family

All in the Family

Andy Griffith

Batman – The Who

The Beverly Hillbillies

Beverly Hills 90210

Cops

Family Guy

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Gilligan’s Island

Golden Girls

Happy Days

Hawaii 5-0

Hill Street Blues

The Jeffersons

King of the Hill

Laverne and Shirley

Life Goes On

M.A.S.H

Miami Vice

Mission Impossible

The Monkees

Moonlighting

The Munsters

NYPD Blue

The Simpsons

Sopranos

Three’s Company

Welcome Back Kotter

WKRP

The Wonder Years

TAGS
Friday Five
Popular Posts
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Trey Ware with a quick take on the Rittenhouse case
Your college student to be housed with those of the same “gender identity”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On