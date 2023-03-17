KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Whistling Songs

By Dennis Foley
March 17, 2023 1:29PM CDT
Markley, van Camp and Robbins

5. Scorpions – Wind of Change

4. Otis Redding – (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay

3. Guns N’ Roses – Patience

2. The J. Geils Band – Centerfold

1. Andy Griffith Show Theme – Fishin’ Hole

Honorable Mention

The Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian

The Beatles – Two Of Us

Billy Joel – The Stranger

The Black Keys – Tighten Up

Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy

Bridge on the River Kwai Theme

David Bowie – Golden Years

Guns N’ Roses – Civil War

John Lennon – Jealous Guy

Lynyrd Skynyrd – That Smell

Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger

Pat Benatar – Love Is A Battlefield

Paul Simon – Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard

Peter Bjorn and John – Young Folks

Peter Gabriel – Games Without Frontiers

Roy Orbison – Here Comes The Rain, Baby

