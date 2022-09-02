KTSA KTSA Logo

Friday Five: Work/Job Songs

By Dennis Foley
September 2, 2022 1:35PM CDT
5. The Offspring – Why Don’t You Get a Job

4. The Spinners – Working My Way Back to You

3. Johnny Paycheck – Take This Job and Shove It

2. The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

1. Loverboy – Working for the Weekend

Honorable Mention

Bruce Springsteen – Working On a Dream

Bruce Springsteen – Working on the Highway

Chris Hemsworth – Work

Chris Rea – Working on It

Devo – Working in the Coal Mine

Donna Summer – She Works Hard or the Money

Garth Brooks – Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House

Huey Lewis and the News – Workin’ for a Livin’

John Lennon – Working Class Hero

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Working for MCA

Modest Mouse – This Devil’s Workday

Muddy Waters – Got My Mojo Workin’

Ratt – Loving You’s A Dirty Job

Rihanna – Work

Rush – Working Man

Steely Dan – Dirty Work

Tesla – We Can Work It Out

The Verve – Drugs Don’t Work

