Friday Five: Work songs

Monday is Labor Day. That means it’s time to run down the best songs with ‘work’ in the title.
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
5. Steely Dan — Dirty Work
4. Garth Brooks — Two of a Kind Workin’ on a Full House
(not available)
3. Spinners — Working My Way Back to You
2. Loverboy — Working for the Weekend
1. The Beatles — We Can Work it Out
Honorable Mentions
Donna Summer — She Works Hard For The Money
Huey Lewis and the News — Workin’ For A Livin’
John Lennon — Working Class Hero
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Workin’ for MCA
Rush — Working Man
Kool Moe Dee — I Go to Work
Lee Dorsey — Working in the Coalmine
Britney Spears — Work Bitch
Gary U.S. Bonds — Out Of Work
Fifth Harmony — Work from Home