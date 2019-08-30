      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Work songs

Dennis Foley
Aug 30, 2019 @ 3:36pm

Monday is Labor Day.  That means it’s time to run down the best songs with ‘work’ in the title.

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

5. Steely Dan — Dirty Work

4. Garth Brooks — Two of a Kind Workin’ on a Full House

(not available)

3. Spinners — Working My Way Back to You

2. Loverboy — Working for the Weekend

1. The Beatles — We Can Work it Out

Honorable Mentions

Donna Summer — She Works Hard For The Money

Huey Lewis and the News — Workin’ For A Livin’

John Lennon — Working Class Hero

Lynyrd Skynyrd — Workin’ for MCA

Rush — Working Man

Kool Moe Dee — I Go to Work

Lee Dorsey — Working in the Coalmine

Britney Spears — Work Bitch

Gary U.S. Bonds — Out Of Work

Fifth Harmony — Work from Home

