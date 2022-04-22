      Weather Alert

Friday Five: World Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 22, 2022 @ 1:27pm

5. The Police – Spirits In The Material World

4. Journey – Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

3. Louis Armstrong – What A Wonderful World

2. Three Dog Night – Joy To The World

1. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Honorable Mention

Carpenters – Top Of The World

Chicago – Colour My World

Collective Soul – The World I Know

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World

Dio – The End of the World

Duran Duran – Ordinary World

Eagles – Hole in the World

(not available)

Eric Clapton – Change The World

Fleetwood Mac – World Turning

Guess Who – Hand Me Down World

Iron Maiden – Brave New World

James Brown – It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

John Mayer – Waiting on the World to Change

Macy Gray – Beauty in the World

Neil Young – Rockin’ in the Free World

Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World

Ozzy Osbourne – I Don’t Want to Change the World

Primus – Welcome To This World

R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Rush – New World Man

Soundgarden – Blow Up The Outside World

Tears for Fears – Mad World

U2 – Until the End of the World

U.S.A. for Africa – We Are the World

Van Halen – Top Of The World

