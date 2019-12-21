      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Worst Christmas Songs

Dennis Foley
Dec 21, 2019 @ 1:25am

Since no one can agree on what the best Christmas song is, why not just list the worst?

The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott (and you, our dear, beloved listeners) on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.

This is this week’s Friday Five.

Markley, van Camp & Robbins | December 20, 2019

5. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

4. Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas Is You

3. Madonna — Santa Baby

2. All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth

1. Paul McCartney — Wonderful Christmastime

Honorable Mentions

Alvin and The Chipmunks — Christmas Don’t Be Late

Barking Dogs Jingle Bells

Elmo ‘N Patsy — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Stevie Nicks — Silent Night

Wham! — Last Christmas

Eartha Kitt — Santa Baby

The Waitresses — Christmas Wrapping

 

And a KTSA tradition…

Linda Bennett — An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy’s Home)

