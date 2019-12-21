Friday Five: Worst Christmas Songs
Since no one can agree on what the best Christmas song is, why not just list the worst?
The rankings are determined by Jamie, David and Scott (and you, our dear, beloved listeners) on three factors: how big or iconic a song was, how does it stand the test of time, and personal preferences.
This is this week’s Friday Five.
Markley, van Camp & Robbins | December 20, 2019
5. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
4. Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas Is You
3. Madonna — Santa Baby
2. All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth
1. Paul McCartney — Wonderful Christmastime
Honorable Mentions
Alvin and The Chipmunks — Christmas Don’t Be Late
Barking Dogs Jingle Bells
Elmo ‘N Patsy — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Stevie Nicks — Silent Night
Wham! — Last Christmas
Eartha Kitt — Santa Baby
The Waitresses — Christmas Wrapping
And a KTSA tradition…
Linda Bennett — An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy’s Home)