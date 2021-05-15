News
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Young Songs
Dennis Foley
May 14, 2021 @ 7:15pm
5. Pink Floyd — Young Lust
4. Billy Joel — Only The Good Die Young
3. Rod Stewart — Forever Young
2. Styx — Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)
1. Journey — Only The Young
Honorable Mentions
Adele — When We Were Young
Aerosmith — Young Lust
Alice In Chains — We Die Young
Alphaville — Forever Young
Bad Company — Young Blood
Billy Joel — Angry Young Man
Bob Dylan — Forever Young
Bruce Springsteen — Youngstown
David Bowie — Young Americans
Garth Brooks — Much Too Young To Feel This Damn Old
(unavailable)
Jay-Z ft. Mr Hudson — Young Forever
(editor’s addition)
Madness — Forever Young
Michael Jackson — P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
Millie Jackson — Young Man Older Woman
Motley Crue — Too Young To Fall In Love
Mott The Hoople — All The Young Dudes
Queen — No One But You (Only The Good Die Young)
Rod Stewart — Young Turks
Scorpions — The Good Die Young
Wham! — Young Guns (Go for It!)
