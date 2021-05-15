      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Young Songs

Dennis Foley
May 14, 2021 @ 7:15pm

5. Pink Floyd — Young Lust

4. Billy Joel — Only The Good Die Young

3. Rod Stewart — Forever Young

2. Styx — Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)

1. Journey — Only The Young

Honorable Mentions

Adele — When We Were Young

Aerosmith — Young Lust

Alice In Chains — We Die Young

Alphaville — Forever Young

Bad Company — Young Blood

Billy Joel — Angry Young Man

Bob Dylan — Forever Young

Bruce Springsteen — Youngstown

David Bowie — Young Americans

Garth Brooks — Much Too Young To Feel This Damn Old

(unavailable)

Jay-Z ft. Mr Hudson — Young Forever

(editor’s addition)

Madness — Forever Young

Michael Jackson — P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)

Millie Jackson — Young Man Older Woman

Motley Crue — Too Young To Fall In Love

Mott The Hoople — All The Young Dudes

Queen — No One But You (Only The Good Die Young)

Rod Stewart — Young Turks

Scorpions — The Good Die Young

Wham! — Young Guns (Go for It!)

 

