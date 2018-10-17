Friday Mega Millions jackpot soars above $900 million

Emilie Richardson/ABC News(NEW YORK) — The prize for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to more than $900 million after no one won it Tuesday.

The projected prize would be the second-largest payout in U.S. lottery history. A lone winner taking the cash lump sum would receive about $513 million.

Mega Millions announced that Tuesday’s jackpot of $667 million would have been a new record for that game. The only larger lottery payout was a Powerball drawing for $1.59 billion in January 2016. Three winners split that.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and a Mega Ball of 9. Nine people matched all five white balls. Eight won $1 million each, and another also got the Megaplier to win $5 million.

Before the drawing Tuesday, the previous Mega Millions record jackpot was $656 million, which was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.

“It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and Maryland’s lottery and gaming director said in a statement on Tuesday. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed since the July 24 drawing when a group of 11 coworkers in Santa Clara County, California, shared a $543 million jackpot, the game’s fourth-largest.

More than $1 billion in combined potential prize money remains up for grabs, with tonight’s Powerball prize estimated at $345 million — or a one-time cash prize of nearly $200 million.

