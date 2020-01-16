      Weather Alert

‘Friends’ cast reunion special remains a ‘maybe’ for HBO Max

Associated Press
Jan 16, 2020 @ 5:46am
Photo: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

HBO Max executive Kevin Reilly says there’s interest all around in bringing together the cast of the hit sitcom  “Friends”.

Despite that, Reilly said Wednesday, they haven’t managed to push the button on it.

Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen, although she ruled out a “Friends” reboot.

That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for a HBO Max reunion special.

“Friends,” which aired from 1994 to 2004,  was a popular rerun staple on Netflix.

Then new streamer HBO Max outbid it to become the sitcom’s new home starting this year. HBO Max launches in May.

TAGS
Friends reunion HBO Max
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP