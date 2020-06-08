Friends of Texas Folklife Festival surprise her with mini-parade
Friends of Texas Folklife Festival Director Jo Ann Andera surprise her with mini-parade June 5, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Jo Ann Andera has participated in the Texas Folklife Festival for 48 years, first as a dancer with the Lebanese group when she was a young girl, and later as its director. No one was more disappointed than Andera when the 49th annual event at the Institute of Texan Cultures, which would have taken place this past weekend, was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Her heart was a little broken, so we decided to come here and cheer her up,” said retired media relations chief Lynn Catalina.
She helped organize a mini-parade of costumed participants and longtime friends of Andera led by a couple of members of the San Antonio Pipes and Drums down a section of New Braunfels Avenue.
We had a tiny little show here, but what a day to lift Jo Ann’s spirit because she eats, sleeps, breathes and loves the Texas Folklife Festival,” said Catalina.
Andera couldn’t believe it when she heard bagpipes outside her home Friday afternoon. Her friends, some in costume, carried balloons and red roses to the sidewalk outside her home. Renee Park with Hula Halau Ohana Elikapeka played the ukulele while a dancer performed a Polynesian dance.
“I’m so grateful to all of you all. Thank you,” said Andera, fighting back tears as the crowd cheered. “We’re living in such a strange time and I think the Texas Folklife Festival and all of the participants make the world a better place.”