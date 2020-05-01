Frontline Fiesta parade will honor health care workers in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re in the Stone Oak area around 10 Friday morning, you’ll see a lot of colorful, decorated cars driving around medical facilities and nursing homes.
Mary Begia, a former nurse who works for Amedysis Hospice Care and Danny Gusme with Guiding Light Hospice, put the parade together to honor health care workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
“I’m a former nurse and Danny’s a respiratory therapist, and we get what they’re going through,” said Begia.
They also want to bring some Fiesta cheer to residents in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities, so they put together a mini Fiesta parade.
“We really want to show our appreciation to these medical professionals who are working in hospitals and nursing homes, and everyone in the medical community,” said Gusme.
Begia, who’s a past president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and current president of the Order of the Cascaron, got some friends together to help out.
El Rey Feo Thomas Aguillon is scheduled to lead the parade as the grand marshal. Another former president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, Larry Kurth, will lead the Circle of Life motorcycle group in the parade.
The Frontline Fiesta Parade will start at 10 Friday morning at Franklin Park Sonterra and the cars will go past Sonterra Health Care Center, Methodist Hospital-Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital, Coronado Rehab and it will end at the Landing at Stone Oak.