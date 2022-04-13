      Weather Alert

Frustration grows over truck backlogs at Texas-Mexico border

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2022 @ 4:18am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border security measure are slowing down the flow of trade on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after Abbott last week directed state troopers to pull over and inspect trucks coming into Texas.

Unusually long backups have also been reported elsewhere along Texas’ 1,200-mile border with Mexico.

Abbott says the extra inspections are needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs.

But critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, and experts say grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as later this week.

TAGS
Greg Abbott Mexico texas truck blockade
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio's East side
Comal County's chief appraiser resigns amid internal investigation
Whataburger adds 3 new limited time menu items, announces return of Dr. Pepper shake
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On