Ft. Worth-based Coca-Cola workers to appear in Super Bowl ad

Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Coca-Cola workers from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area will be seen around the world during the broadcast of professional football’s championship game this weekend.

Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) was so encouraged by the success of its inaugural television ad in 2022 that it has decided to launch another commercial starring local employees once again.

The ad will feature more than 15 members from the Ft. Worth facility, each blowing into Coca-Cola bottles to the tune of Smash Mouth’s 1999 single, ‘All Star.’

This commercial will air throughout Texas and Oklahoma during the game and will promote hiring opportunities through what the operation calls a ‘front-row view into the company’s people and its culture.’

“When it comes to our hiring efforts, we want to showcase the qualities that make our company a great place to work,” said Silvia Martins, Vice President of Human Resources for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “We’ve deliberately built our campaign around the heroes that make it possible – our employees. The people you see in our ads or on our billboards are the same people that come to work every day to make sure our customers get their favorite Coca-Cola brands.”

CCSWB expects the ad to play a significant role in its ongoing hiring campaign that includes radio, billboard and social media support to drive applicants.

The Dallas-based Coca-Cola bottler is one of the largest in the U.S.

More than 200 million people are expected to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl in Arizona.