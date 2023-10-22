KTSA KTSA Logo

Ft. Worth PD: Toddler safe after carjacking, three black suspects at large after attack

By Christian Blood
October 22, 2023 4:44PM CDT
Police block a road on an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A toddler is safe after the Ft. Worth Police Department says the child was in their family’s car when it was stolen Saturday afternoon.

NBC 5 reports the only description of the suspects is that two were black men and one was a black woman.

Officers were called around 12:45 p.m. by a woman who said her car had been stolen while her 1-year-old child was still in the car. She told police the three suspects had approached the car and starting attacking her 12-year-old child, who was later treated for injuries.

Investigators say the attack happened in the 1300 block of Orange Street on the city’s south side. After police say the suspects drove off in the car, the baby was found unharmed on the far west side on Chamita Lane, not far from I-820.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

