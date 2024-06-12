Ft. Worth woman charged after mortuary van stolen with corpse inside

Close-up Shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating after a mortuary van was stolen with a corpse still inside.

It all happened Tuesday night when the driver of the vehicle stopped at John Peter Smith Hospital after picking up a body. Investigators say he was there to pick up another one, but while he was away from the van it was stolen.

Police say Valeria Traglor-Ellis, 35, was behind the wheel when the van left the parking lot, and officers soon found the vehicle abandoned with the body still inside. The suspect was arrested soon after and taken to the Forth Worth City Jail.

The van and the corpse were returned to the mortuary.