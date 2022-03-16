Fuddruckers is moving into the North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The North Star Mall is part of a plan by Fuddruckers to open a number of “non-traditional locations” nationwide.
The plan to open the restaurant in 10 malls nationwide, including North Star, was announced Monday by owner Black Titan Franchise Systems. Other Texas locations to be opened include Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Town East Mall in Mesquite, The Parks Mall in Arlington and Willowbrook Mall in Houston. The company said Ghost Kitchens will open in Houston, Plano, Frisco and Austin.
The company said construction will start in the second quarter of this year and are expected to open “in the months following.” The implementation of the Ghost Kitchens will include an innovation to the customer delivery system by introducing digital ordering.
The move towards “non-traditional” with Fuddruckers will also include the introduction of plant-based offerings that will be available at the new locations.
The San Antonio location will create about 150 jobs in the area.