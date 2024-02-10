Full list of Super Bowl winners throughout history

The 2024

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are looking for their fourth Super Bowl win in franchise history and third win in the last five years. The 49ers on the other hand are looking to add a sixth Lombardi Trophy to their collection, which would move the franchise past the Dallas Cowboys and tie them with the Patriots and Steelers for most all-time.

Below is a list of every Super Bowl winner in history.

Note: All Super Bowls in this article are categorized by the year in which the game itself was played, not the season for which the title was earned.

Who won the 2023 Super Bowl last year?

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the fourth Super Bowl win in franchise history last year. It was the second Super Bowl win for Mahomes, who has led his team to at least the AFC Championship game all six years he has been the starting quarterback.

Super Bowl 57 began with an opening drive touchdown by the Eagles to put them up 7-0. The Chiefs responded with a touchdown drive of their own, tying the game at 7 on with an 18-yard reception by Kelce. Both offenses sputtered on their next drives, but the Eagles went up 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown.

The Chiefs offense failed to respond, but Kanas City tied the game up when linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a Hurts fumble and ran it back 36 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles marched down the field on their next possession and capped off the drive with a Hurts touchdown run to go back up by 7. Kansas City again couldn’t put up any points on their next drive, and the Eagles kicked a field goal just before halftime to increase the lead to 24-14.

The Chiefs cut the lead down to three with a touchdown on the first drive of the second half, and the Eagles then responded with a time-consuming field goal drive to make the score 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Kansas City then took the lead for the first time with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. The Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive and a 65-yard punt return from Toney gave the Chiefs excellent field position at the Eagles’ 5-yard line. The Chiefs cashed in three plays later with another touchdown pass to widen the lead to eight.

But the Eagles came storming back, scoring a touchdown on their next drive and completing a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35 with just over five minutes to go. The Chiefs moved into field goal range on their next possession and were at the 15-yard line when the two-minute warning hit.

On 3rd and 8, with 1:54 to play, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass, making it seem like Kansas City would have to settle for a field goal attempt that would allow the Eagles plenty of time to either tie or take the lead. But defensive holding was called on the Eagles’ James Bradberry, giving the Chiefs an extra five yards and, crucially, an automatic first down.

That first down allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down and kick a field goal to go up 38-35 with just eight seconds left in the game.

Hurts threw one last Hail Mary on the Eagles’ next and final drive, which landed incomplete and ended the game.

Who won the last 10 Super Bowls?

2023: Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after a backbreaking defensive holding call on the Eagles in the fourth quarter allowed the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock.

— The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after a backbreaking defensive holding call on the Eagles in the fourth quarter allowed the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. 2022: Los Angeles Rams — The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a Super Bowl victory after never winning a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons with the Detroit Lions.

— The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a Super Bowl victory after never winning a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons with the Detroit Lions. 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win, with Tom Brady, in his first season after leaving the New England Patriots, winning his seventh Super Bowl.

— The Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win, with Tom Brady, in his first season after leaving the New England Patriots, winning his seventh Super Bowl. 2020: Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl win, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after going down by 10 in the third.

— The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl win, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after going down by 10 in the third. 2019: New England Patriots — The Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in what is generally regarded as one of the worst Super Bowls ever played. This was Tom Brady’s final Super Bowl with the Patriots.

— The Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in what is generally regarded as one of the worst Super Bowls ever played. This was Tom Brady’s final Super Bowl with the Patriots. 2018: Philadelphia Eagles — The Eagles used a now-iconic trick play to beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the franchise’s first and so far only Super Bowl win.

— The Eagles used a now-iconic trick play to beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the franchise’s first and so far only Super Bowl win. 2017: New England Patriots — The Patriots completed one of the most improbable and shocking comebacks in NFL history, erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to come away with a 34-28 win in overtime.

— The Patriots completed one of the most improbable and shocking comebacks in NFL history, erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to come away with a 34-28 win in overtime. 2016: Denver Broncos — The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10, giving quarterback Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in what turned out to be the final game of his career.

— The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10, giving quarterback Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in what turned out to be the final game of his career. 2015: New England Patriots — The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be on the verge of what would have been a second straight Super Bowl victory, but, with the team forgoing a run play from the 1-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off in the closing seconds of the game to preserve the Patriots’ 28-24 lead.

— The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be on the verge of what would have been a second straight Super Bowl victory, but, with the team forgoing a run play from the 1-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off in the closing seconds of the game to preserve the Patriots’ 28-24 lead. 2014: Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks dismantled the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 drubbing, scoring a safety on the very first play of the game and going up 36-0 before Denver’s first and only score.

Full list of all past Super Bowl winners by year