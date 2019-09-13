Full moon will light up the sky on this Friday the 13th
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Today is Friday, September 13th, and a full moon tonight makes it even more scary for those who suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th. We haven’t had a full moon on Friday the 13th since October, 2000. The rare occurrence won’t happen again until August 13, 2049.
The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is called a harvest moon.
“In this case, it is one more opportunity for farmers to get some light into the evening to bring in the harvest at the end of the growing season,” said Rick Varner, director of the Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College.
Friday nights are a big deal at the Scobee Planetarium, and a bigger crowd is expected tonight because of the full moon. One of the weekly programs is “The Sky Tonight Live,” and tonight’s presenter is astronomer Michelle Risse.
“Our astronomer will do the presentation with the computer-generated planets and stars on the full dome of the planetarium,” said Varner. “Each time we do that presentation we talk about things that are in the news that deal with astronomy, so she will inevitably talk about the full moon this evening.”
“The Sky Tonight Live” program begins at 7:30 tonight at the Scobee Planetarium. Admission is $5 for adults with discounts for children, seniors, military and Alamo Colleges students with ID.