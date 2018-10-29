Full Scale Training Underway at Government Canyon

A Full-Scale Training Exercise got underway at Government Canyon State Natural Area yesterday afternoon.

We talked to FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs about the training mission.

He says the agencies involved include:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Local Agencies and Entities

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

San Antonio Fire Department

San Antonio International Airport

San Antonio Office of Emergency Management

San Antonio Police Department

Federal Departments and Agencies

Federal Aviation Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Transportation Safety Board

Transportation Security Administration

U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue

Private Sector

H-E-B

The training brings the agencies together to coordinate a response in the event of a terrorist attack.

Combs reminds residents of northwest Bexar County that there will be a huge presence of law enforcement and first responder personnel and equipment in the area so don’t be alarmed.

“It’s all part of the exercise.”

The training got underway Monday afternoon and will be finished up Tuesday afternoon at 5.