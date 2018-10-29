Full Scale Training Underway at Government Canyon

A Full-Scale Training Exercise got underway at Government Canyon State Natural Area yesterday afternoon.
We talked to FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs about the training mission.
He says the agencies involved include:
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Local Agencies and Entities
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
San Antonio Fire Department
San Antonio International Airport
San Antonio Office of Emergency Management
San Antonio Police Department
Federal Departments and Agencies
Federal Aviation Administration
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Federal Emergency Management Agency
National Transportation Safety Board
Transportation Security Administration
U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Texas
U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue
Private Sector
H-E-B
The training brings the agencies together to coordinate a response in the event of a terrorist attack.
Combs reminds residents of northwest Bexar County that there will be a huge presence of law enforcement and first responder personnel and equipment in the area so don’t be alarmed.
“It’s all part of the exercise.”
The training got underway Monday afternoon and will be finished up Tuesday afternoon at 5.