Funeral home offers free services for Uvalde school shooting victims

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Area businesses are extending offers to help the families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home on Geraldine Street in Uvalde has posted on their Facebook page that they are will not be charging victim’s families for funeral services.
“We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need. Hillcrest will be assisting families with NO COST for funerals for all involved in today’s horrific events. Prayer for our small amazing town. #UvaldeStrong”
Hillcrest has been known for their generosity to the community. It was one year ago that the funeral home provided free pizza the celebrate the last day of school at Robb Elementary.