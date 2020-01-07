      Weather Alert

Funeral services for fallen SAISD Officer planned for Tuesday morning

Don Morgan
Jan 7, 2020 @ 4:55am
Photo: SAISD Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Funeral services for a San Antonio Independent School District Officer are being held this morning.

Detective Cliff Martinez was killed December 21 while trying to break up a fight at a southeast side IHOP restaurant.

Martinez was off duty at the time but was working as a security guard at the restaurant.

The fight started inside the restaurant but when it continued in the parking lot Martinez was attacked by two men. While he was on the ground the men got into a vehicle and ran over the officer.

This morning’s service will start at 10:15 A.M. at Community Bible Church on North Loop 1604.

Martinez was a 28 year member of the SAISD Police Department.

TAGS
funeral services Officer Cliff Martinez Officer Killed SAISD San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP