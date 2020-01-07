Funeral services for fallen SAISD Officer planned for Tuesday morning
Photo: SAISD Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Funeral services for a San Antonio Independent School District Officer are being held this morning.
Detective Cliff Martinez was killed December 21 while trying to break up a fight at a southeast side IHOP restaurant.
Martinez was off duty at the time but was working as a security guard at the restaurant.
The fight started inside the restaurant but when it continued in the parking lot Martinez was attacked by two men. While he was on the ground the men got into a vehicle and ran over the officer.
This morning’s service will start at 10:15 A.M. at Community Bible Church on North Loop 1604.
Martinez was a 28 year member of the SAISD Police Department.